Upping her game

Claire Rabson is the artistic director of the Hill Country Vocal Arts Society. She says the non-profit 501(c)3 organization serves as the umbrella for three vocal groups, with room for more.
“We have the Hill Country Chorale,” she says. “It’s the community chorus, and I direct it. Then there’s Fun With Music, led by Marsha McCoy-Sebesta; and the Guitar Ensemble with Kevin McCormick. I would love to find a director with the passion to build a youth choir for the Hill Country, and there are other possibilities as well.”
She credits the success of the programs to her Board of Directors. “They’re a real working board,” she says. “They do a lot of the background tasks, like publicity, leaving me free to oversee the music. They also keep the organizations funded. HCVAS has a payroll of two, including me. We have to pay the cost of the venue when we perform, put out publicity, and buy new music. We economize on music, though, using our library by repeating favorites.”
Rabson says, “The chorale performs in four main genres; sacred, secular, classical, and popular, with forays into other forms of music. We want to have something for both singers and the audience to enjoy. Our upcoming concert, on Nov. 6, is a special event. Our normal schedule of three concerts per year was disrupted by COVID, like everything else, so we couldn’t do our Christmas concert in 2020, or our classic musical festival the beginning of March, or our end-of-April ‘Pick what we want to do’ event where the singers get to select pieces.”
So this year she is presenting the Nov. 6 concert, including Americana, spirituals, folk songs, Westerns, and patriotic music honoring Veteran’s Day. “I would really like to see the chorale become more inclusive, mirroring the Hill Country population, and to do that I’d be open to widening our selection of music. We need more singers. The chorale had around 45 performers before COVID, but now we’re down to about 25, trying to rebuild.”
She says, “I noticed a couple of years back that the singers applying for the chorale were trending toward better musicians, and thought, ‘I better up my game.’ Some directors would respond by selecting more difficult music, but I believe that’s a trap. Instead, I started working harder on the musicality of the pieces we were doing. I tell them, ‘Perfection is in the striving for.’ It has paid off in better performances, which in turn attract even better singers.”
Rabson says she was born in Houston, and mostly raised there. She started singing at age seven, performing in a trio with her mother and her sister, Renée.
But she says, “When I was about ready to start school, the U.S. Army was testing the Nike Zeus, an anti-ballistic missile system to destroy incoming Soviet intercontinental ballistic missile warheads. The test site was on Kwajalein Island, in the Marshall Islands, and they needed support personnel for the people doing the testing. My father, G.M. Raymer, was a teacher, and my mother, Elisabeth Raymer, was a hair stylist, and we lived on Kwajalein from 1959 to 1962. One or two times a year we would go to the Officer’s Club while they staged a test launch. I remember, because it was the only air-conditioned building we were in. I started Kindergarten and went to first grade on the island, and learned to authentically hula.”
After their service, she says the family returned to Houston, where she graduated from Sam Houston High School in 1972. Del Mar Junior College, in Corpus Christi, had an excellent music program, so Rabson started her higher education there, then continued at what was then Texas A&I University, graduating cum laude with a bachelor of music and a teaching certificate in 1977.
She says her first job, while she was still in college, was choir director for Bethany Christian Church. “I looked out at the congregation, and there was only one person smiling. During the after-service socializing I met David Rabson, who was serving in the Coast Guard. We got to know each other in the church youth group, and were married in 1975.
In 1977, he retired, Rabson says. They relocated to Denver, where his parents lived. Their two daughters were born there, and Rabson was raising them and substitute teaching. Meanwhile, Rabson’s grandparents, Luther and Reba Berry, had moved to the Hill Country in 1968, and when Rabson’s parents retired, they joined them.
She says, “We had been talking about returning to Texas for about a year. When I found out I was pregnant again, I said, ‘It’s time. I’m going. Come when you can sell the house.’ So we came to Hunt in 1982, and built our home on part of my grandparents’ property. Then our son was born.”
She says she led singing at the Church of God, which no longer is here. Then she moved to First United Methodist to oversee the Mother’s Day Out program, and in 1985 the church felt the need, and she transformed the program into the Children’s Ark Day Care Center.
After that she says she directed choirs at Ingram Presbyterian Church for eight years, at St. Paul’s UMC for five years, Memorial Presbyterian Church in Fredericksburg for eight years, and Gaddis UMC for six years. Now she directs choir at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
While directing for churches, she also worked for 14 years at Schreiner University, in the Information Technology Department.
Meanwhile Tim Snyder, of SU, was directing the chorale. In 2003, Rabson says she was given the podium, at a critical time. She revamped the organization, found members for a working board, and got the non-profit designation in place. She has been directing for the 18 years since.
She says their children are now grown. Goldie Elisabeth Rabson is the program director for Hill Country CASA, and is raising Tracy, Rabson’s grandson. Kindra Christine Rabson is working north of Dallas, and David Geoffrey Rabson is a medical massage therapist in Amarillo, where he has the other two Rabson grandchildren, William and Linda Claire.
She quotes Psalm 37:4, “Be happy in the Lord, and He will give you the desires of your heart.”
