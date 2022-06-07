Kerrville Pets Alive! will offer free pet microchipping services to Kerr County residents on June 11 during the Glory Community Gardens Burgers in the Garden event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dogs must be leashed and cats in carriers. Registration will begin promptly at 11 a.m.
The microchips will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. The event staff reserves the right to refuse service for health or wellness concerns. For more information, please email info@kerrvillepetsalive.org.
KPA’s mission is to save Kerr County pets. Pets with microchips are more likely to be reunited with their owners. Each chip implanted by KPA! is registered to both the owner and Kerr County Animal Services in the event the pet ends up impounded.
Kerrville Pets Alive! is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Our mission is to Save Kerr County cats and dogs from Euthanasia and opeartes on private donations.
Donate online at kerrvillepetsalive.com or by mail, KPA!, 317 Sidney Baker S., Ste. 400, PMB 345, Kerrville, TX, 78028.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.