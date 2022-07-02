Local military veterans are invited to attend the Kerr County Womens Chamber “Military Appreciation Dinner” July 6 at the Dietert Center.
A total of 150 veterans and organization members are expected to attend the event, an increase from last year’s 104 attendees.
Billed as a “potluck” event, KCWC members are accepting donations of food and/or money to provide the meals to the veterans.
Local businesses are also asked for donations of door prizes for the veterans.
For more information, or do donate, contact Rose Bradshaw at rose.bradshaw@sofastprinting.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.