‘Worship at the River’ tonight

Southern Oaks Church invites the public to attend “Worship at the River,” planned for June 24 from 6:30-8 p.m.
Live music and fun activities have been planned.
Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner and enjoy the fellowship.
The event will be held along the Guadalupe River with access gained at 1609 Bandera Hwy.
