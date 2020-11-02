Teacher Feature: Allison Drury

Allison Drury
School: Our Lady of the Hills High School.
Subject taught: Literary analysis and writing, English 1-4.
Years teaching: 34 years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in English and history from the University of Texas Austin.
Reason you chose a career in education: My father always told me to have a backup plan, so I did my student teaching at U.T., even though I intended to follow him to law school. He died suddenly when I was getting ready to graduate. Out of that tragedy, I found out I was pretty good at teaching, and prayer convinced me that Got wanted me to teach, instead of practice law.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: When I’m in a classroom, and the relationships and learning click for me. After I retired from public school I was convinced I didn’t need to teach any more, but God dropped the position at OLH in my lap, and I discovered I missed the students.
Hardest part of teaching: When I discover that a student comes with a challenge, educational or emotional, and I have to find an individual way to get the kid to buy in.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: The beauty of OLH is that there’s a chapel in the center of the school. In public school I couldn’t always acknowledge God’s presence. I also think technology has a bearing on learning, and I would like to see more masters degree programs in reading intervention, teaching how to help students with dyslexia.
Other duties at school: I work with the TAPPS teams in literary criticism, spelling and ready writing.
Hobbies/interests: My husband and I like to walk. In May we completed a virtual USMC half-marathon fundraiser in honor of our Marine Corps son. I also love to read and study my Catholic faith.
Personal history: I was born in Merced, Calif., where my father was completing his duty as an Air Force JAG officer. I was premature, weighing two pounds nine ounces at birth, so I became a fighter. When I was four, my father retired and we moved back to Houston. I graduated from Westbury High School in 1980, then from U.T. Austin in 1984. I taught in the Houston ISD for ten years. In 1987 I was training for a marathon, and my best friend, Carole Spearling, would bicycle along when I ran. She badgered me into having a beer at the Ginger Man, and didn’t tell me she also badgered Bob Drury into having a beer with us. We were married in 1989. We moved to between Houston and Fort Bend County, where I taught for Stafford Municipal School District for two years. In 1997 we moved to Fredericksburg, where I taught in Fredericksburg High School for 22 years before retiring. We have two babies in Heaven, and two grown children. Our daughter, Hope, graduated from Texas A&M, and is now living in Auburn, Ala., and planning her December wedding. Our son, Lance Corporal James Drury, USMC, returned from the Middle East this week. Bob and I moved to Kerrville after I retired, and I thought I could get along without teaching. But one of my fellow students in a liturgy class, Amy Chapman, told me about an opening for an English teacher at OLH. I was helping another friend, Maurine Driscoll, who was the religion teacher, clean out her classroom, and she talked me into an interview with the principal. Mrs. Schwarz asked me why I wanted the position, and I told her I missed teaching English. She said she had been looking for an English teacher, so I started at OLH this year.
