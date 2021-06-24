Arcadia Live announced its slate of summer performances in June, July, August, into September.
The scheduled concerts are as follows:
• June 26 – Darden Smith & Walt Wilkins:
Singer-songwriters Darden Smith and Walt Wilkins will share the Arcadia Stage for a “Song Swap” on June 26. Smith is known for his lyricism and contemporary take on Americana/Folk. Wilkins is a returning artist to the Arcadia who wowed the crowd at his Red River Song Swap last fall;
• July 3 – Reckless Kelly:
Reckless Kelly has graced the musical landscape with a high-powered form of Americana, equally rooted in raw passion, refined musicianship, and gritty authenticity;
• July 4 – Robert Earl Keen’s “Fourth on the River” at Louise Hays Park:
Headlining this year is Robert Earl Keen with Cody Canada and the Departed, Kylie Frey, and Jesse Daniel rounding out the lineup;
• July 9 – Mickey And The Motorcars:
Details to be announced;
• July 16 – Dale Watson:
Details to be announced.
• July 17 – Summer Comedy with Greg Morton:
The second show in our “Summer Comedy Series” at Arcadia Live. Headlining this event is comedian Greg Morton. Get ready to LOL;
• Aug. 14 – Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis:
Details to be announced.
• Aug. 21 – Summer Comedy, Shaun Jones with Jesse Peyton:
Headlining comedian, Shaun Jones, and feature act, Jesse Peyton, will take the stage as part of the “Summer Comedy Series.”
• Sept. 5 – Steely Dead: A Steely Dan + Grateful Dead Tribute:
What’s more fun than Steely Dan or Grateful Dead? How about a musical hybrid tribute band that honors both groups? Steely Dead: A Steely Dan + Grateful Dead Tribute delivers a unique and playful musical blend that is sure to please fans of either group.
Tickets for all upcoming shows are available by logging on to www. thearcadialive.org/calendar/ or via phone at 315-5483.
Tickets are limited to practice safe social distancing, so be sure to buy ahead of time.
The Arcadia Theater, overlooking the Guadalupe River, has been a cultural cornerstone and the locale for generations of stories for Kerrville since it was built in 1926.
Arcadia Live is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.
The non-profit organization plans to give this historic theater new life in its next century by reclaiming its status as a hub for the community and showcasing classic films, live music, comedy shows, and private functions.
If you would like more information regarding any of the upcoming events, call Katie McCarty at 315-5483 or email at boxoffice@ thearcadialive.org.
