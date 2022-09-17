Classic Nashville LIVE to perform at Cailloux Oct. 8

Reprising his role as Hank Williams, Jason Petty returns to Kerrville to present Classic Nashville Live at the Cailloux Theater on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
In this celebration of the musicianship and tradition of classic country music, Petty will be joined by Nashville musicians and headliner Gail Bliss to recreate iconic country legends including Johnny Cash and June Carter, Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard, and Patsy Cline.
Tickets are available from $20 to $40, and can be reserved online at caillouxperformingarts.com, or by calling (830) 896-9393. Box Office window hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
This event is part of the Cailloux Performance Series, designed to bring eclectic, high-quality performances to Hill Country audiences.
It is presented by Century 21 The Hills Realty, and is a Playhouse 2000 Production.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.