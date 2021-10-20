Giving back

Zach Riffett says he was raised to give back to the community if he could.
“It’s a time commitment,” he says. “But my parents, Dennie and Mary Ann Riffett, were from a small town, with a tight-knit community, where a lot of people wanted to help. Kerrville is that kind of place. It’s just a matter of finding those who want to serve. It’s always good when the younger generation steps up to take the reins.”
Riffett says he currently works with four different organizations, the Kerrville State Hospital Volunteer Service Council, Kerr County United Way, the Kerrville Economic Summit Committee, and Leadership Kerr County.
“The Volunteer Service Council provides support for patients at KSH,” he says. “We can raise funds for things state funding can’t do. For instance, we recently replaced the library’s computer lab. We also raise awareness for a variety of mental health issues, with our an annual 5-k run. To prevent bullying and help students make friends we also recently purchased and installed “Buddy Benches” at each elementary school in Kerrville and Ingram.”
Riffett says the United Way campaigns provide a place for people who want to make large or small donations, which serves as a single source of funding for about 20 local agencies. As a member of the UW board of directors, he takes responsibility for planning that giving, and the annual campaign that supports the grants they receive.
He says he’s been a part of the Economic Summit for the five years since its inception. “It’s another annual event, putting a spotlight on local economics. We invite speakers from state agencies, who can tell us how the economics of Texas affect Kerrville, and we have local speakers to educate us on the economic health of the local community. It’s a great place to network, while getting valuable economic information.”
Riffett says he was in Class 31 of Leadership Kerr County, in 2015. “We met with local professionals who taught us about the local community, and how to get engaged in local decision-making. The monthly meetings provide nuts-and-bolts information about health care, non-profit organizations, the for-profit economy, and local and state government. Now I’m on the Steering Committee.”
He says that committee is responsible for planning the monthly programs for this year’s academy, which is in progress. In October the current students will learn about local government, and the December meeting will focus on economic development.
Riffett says he was born and raised in Brenham. “I went to Brenham High School, where I concentrated on math and soccer. I made National Soccer Coaches Association Player of the Year in 2002, and graduated with honors in 2003. I got a soccer scholarship from Boston University. It was very different from Brenham, but I found Boston to be a very cool city.’
He says, “I played Division 1 soccer. I was named most valuable player my junior and senior year, and co-captain my senior year. My academic path wasn’t that straight. I entered B.U. intending to be an engineer, but I found out I hated chemistry and physics. Then, when I looked at economics, my math clicked in, and I found it was a challenging and broad-ranging subject, what college should be. I graduated with a bachelor of arts in 2007.”
After college, Riffett says he returned to Texas, landing in Fort Worth, where he spent a year working for Colonial Health Group, a radiology health care consulting practice. Then he and a friend started Trinity Medical Consultants, another radiology consultant firm.
“It just wasn’t satisfying me,” he says. “The work was transactional, short-term. A company would hire us, we would fix their problems, then we’d go look for a new client. I discovered I wanted a career where I built long-term relationships. So I became certified as a financial planner.”
He says he took his first position with Edward Jones, which offered the long-term clients he wanted, but he was still living in Lake Travis, and working in Georgetown.
“With modern communications I can keep my clients, both local, around Texas, and some in other states. I work mainly with small businesses and families, and some of the family business is multi-generational. I help with investment planning, estate planning, and insurance. My father, Dennie, always said, ‘You have one name. It’s up to you what it stands for, whether you have integrity and trust.’ This is what I was meant to do.”
But Georgetown was an hour commute each way, and he was raising a young daughter. When the Kerrville office came open in December of 2013 it was just what he was looking for. He says, “Kerrville is a small town, but accessible, with a great quality of life. We’re active at Trinity Baptist Church, and I’m a member of the Parent Teacher Organization at B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade, where my daughter Ella goes, which keeps me running to school activities.”
Riffett says his community service is rewarding because he can see the effects he has on making the Kerrville community a better place for he and Ella to live. “I just rotated off the Board of Directors of the Dietert Center, where I spent the last year as president. While I was a member, we established the Dietert trailhead for the River Trail, we completed plans to repair and expand the back porch into another venue with a view of the Guadalupe River, and we guided the center staff in coming together to make it through COVID, while they kept essential Dietert services like Meals on Wheels, medical lending, and the PAL personal alert programs running, and even expanding to meet new levels of need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.