The Kerrville Rotary Club would like to invite all veterans in Kerr County to be honored at a free breakfast to be held at the Hill Country Veterans Center on Friday, April 15.
The “Veterans’ Appreciation Breakfast” the morning of April 15 at the HCVC will include breakfast tacos, fruit, coffee, fellowship and war stories, according to the Rotary Club “hosts.”
The breakfast will be served, at no cost to the veterans attending, between 8 and 9:30 a.m. at the Hill Country Veterans Center, 411 Meadowview Lane in Kerrville.
This event will be hosted by members of the Rotary Club of Kerrville.
Veterans who served in any of the armed forces of the United States, including the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and National Guard, are invited to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.