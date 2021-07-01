Bridget Collins says as the new principal of Our Lady of the Hills College Prep she will work with the Board of Trustees to make sure the vision and mission of the school are lived out on a daily basis.
“The board decided to change the branding of the school,” she says. “The ‘College Prep’ says we focus on a comprehensive academic, athletic, and spiritual setting. We expect all our students to find success.”
She says the main focus of her job is to be the academic and spiritual leader of the school, setting an example for all of the others to follow. “We have a faculty and staff committed to Catholic education and Christian values. Our goal is to educate young men and women who are committed to bettering themselves, the communities they live in, and the world in which we all live.”
The school has about 20 faculty and staff, she says, and a student body of about 100. OLH draws students from across the Hill Country, including Marble Falls, Fredericksburg, Boerne, Bandera, as well as Kerrville and Ingram.
“We have a benchmark program,” she says. “Our classes run on a condensed four-day week, with extended class periods. We reserve a half-day Friday for individual support for students, and that’s also when we prepare students for outside tests, like the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test and the Scholastic Aptitude Test. We make sure we make time to be accessible, so each student can be successful.”
Collins says OLH also has a robust sports program. “We compete in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools, and regularly win district and state championships. With only 100 students, our competitors can be a big fish in a smaller pond. Individual students also have the opportunity to participate in more than one activity; for instance, playing football, acting in one-act plays, and competing in engineering clubs. In 2021 five of our 30 graduates signed with college athletic teams, and others excelled in academic subjects, and the performing and visual arts.”
Collins says she was born in Eagle Pass, but her parents, Mary Ann and Bill Collins, moved them to Houston when she was one year old. Her grandfather, Bill Collins Sr., also lived in Houston. She still has two siblings there, Mary Collins Raun and her husband Owen, and Amanda Collins Hellmann and her husband Richard.
She says she attended Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart from first through 12th grade. After graduation, she went to the University of Houston, earning a bachelor of arts in history. She earned her master of education in educational leadership from the University of St. Thomas in Houston, then spent six years teaching in Catholic schools, first at Queen of Peace Elementary School in Oak Cliff, then at St. Francis de Sales Catholic School. Then she taught for four years in a public school, West University Elementary.
Collins says she got her first principal position at St. Cecilia Catholic School, where she served for 13 years.
Deciding to travel, she took the principalship at Sacred Heart Schools, in Atherton, Calif. She ran that school for four years, then spent four more years at one of the top-ranked private first-through-12th grade schools, Brownell Talbot, in Omaha, Neb. Before returning to Texas, she was principal of Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School, kindergarten through 12th grade, in St. Louis, Mo., for three years.
Collins says, “My parents, Mary Ann and Bill, moved to Kerrville in 1985. I also have a brother here, William Collins and his wife Barbara. They have six girls, five going to Tivy High School, and one in school in Harper. My other sister, Margaret Collins, has a child at Tivy. I have a big family, four siblings, nine nieces, five nephews, and three great-nieces, in Houston and mostly in Kerrville.”
She says, “Last April my sister told me about two openings in Kerrville, a vice-principal position at Tivy and the principal at OLH, so I applied. I did a Zoom interview with OLH, then came down for an interview. Thérèse Schwarz, the current principal, was retiring, and the board wanted us to have some transition time, so I started May 10.”
When she’s not at school, Collins says she likes to travel, particularly to the beach, and she watches and plays tennis. “My favorite trips are historical, but not with tour groups. I really enjoyed my vacation in Florence, Italy, since it’s a walking city. I love to explore the cultural history of places, finding out what happened, and more importantly why. It’s like taking over the administration of a school. What is the school’s story, both what it has been, and in the future?”
She says her motto is, “Everything is going to work out; we just may not know how.”
