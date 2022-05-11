Carson Wren says he started competing in team roping two years ago.
“I was competing in golf,” he said. “By the beginning of my junior year at Tivy High School I figured out it wasn’t for me, so my dad, Kelly Wren, suggested I try out team roping. My cousin, Tucker Wren, had been competing for a while, and he and my uncle, Tom Wren, got me started. I liked team roping a lot, and just kept going from there.”
The “team” consists of two riders, a header and a heeler, and their quarter horses, he says. Tucker is the header. When they come out of the gate, chasing the steer, it’s the header’s job to rope the steer around its horns. Then Carson, as the heeler, flips his loop under the steer’s back hooves, snagging his back legs. They accomplish this while their horses and the steer are running full-out. Once the steer is caught the timer records how many seconds it took, and when every team has had a turn, the quickest time wins.
Carson emphasizes that the event doesn’t hurt any of the animals. “We’re ranchers,” he says. “Of course we take care of our livestock and horses. The steer wears a protective cloth headgear, to make sure the rope doesn’t cut him around his horns. I have two horses I use for roping. Cricket is the more experienced one, at 17 years old, and I’m working with Sparkplug, who is five years old. A lot of my time is spent taking care of them.”
He says besides rodeos, they also compete in weekend Jackpots, which are exclusively team roping, as opposed to the multiple events that are part of a rodeo. In Jackpots he and Tucker may team up with different headers and footers. Pretty soon after he started, Carson began winning Jackpots.
Besides practicing three to four hours a day all week, sometimes with steers, and sometimes with one of several plastic dummies, Carson says most weekends where the weather cooperates, he rides in a jackpot. That’s besides the five or so hours a day he spends taking care of Cricket and Sparkplug, including keeping their stable clean, washing the horses, and feeding them.
And he’s also a senior at Tivy, where he’s taking algebra II, English IV, aquatic science, and U.S. government, completing the requirements to graduate in May. His academic classes run from 7:55 a.m. to 1:40 p.m. Then his last two periods are career preparation, where he works at the ranch. “My grandparents, Marilyn and Mike Wren, own Wren Ranch, but my family mainly runs it. My mother, Tammy Wren, is also an assistant secretary at Tivy.”
Carson says, “I plan to major in wildlife management in college, and I have a full-ride scholarship for team roping to Ranger College, in Ranger, Texas, off Interstate 20 halfway between Fort Worth and Abilene. After graduating, I want to start my own business, raising and training team-roping horses.”
He is now a senior, and in rodeos teams up with Tucker, who is also a Tivy senior. They recently won the region competition in Uvalde, and in June they will head for Abilene for the state competition. “That’ll be a long drive,” he says.
Carson says he was born in San Antonio, but his family moved to Kerrville when he was two. He attended Nimitz Elementary, B.T. Wilson and Hal Peterson Middle School. His freshman and sophomore year at Tivy he played tennis, baseball, and golf, before he discovered roping. He has a younger sister at Tivy, Carlee Wren, who plays tennis.
Besides team roping, when he has time Carson says he also likes to fish and hunt, and with his family attends the contemporary service at First United Methodist Church.
