Are you interested in learning a new language? The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library is here to support your language goals with access to Mango Languages — all you need is your library card. This award-winning language-learning platform engages learners of all levels with specific methodology and features that build speaking skills and retention.
With Mango, library patrons have access to:
• More than 70 world languages and more than 20 ESL/ELL courses;
• Listening and reading activities for reinforcing learned material and building new skills;
• Grammar and culture insights for authentic and reliable learning;
• Assessments and chapter recaps to check understanding and learning progress;
• Personalized review that adapts to each individual’s learning pathway;
• Study reminders to keep you on track and motivated to keep learning, and;
• Family profiles for additional parent and family engagement.
Interested in getting started? Contact the library reference desk at (830) 258-1274 or visit the library website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
