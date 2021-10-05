Schreiner University announced Dr. Ramzi Taha as the Assistant Professor of Engineering and the Demmie G. Mayfield Endowed Chair in Science and Undergraduate Research. Integral to the mission of Schreiner University, the Mayfield Endowed Chair enhances undergraduate research in the sciences and across the university, facilitates student and faculty involvement in scholarly work, increases the university's ability to attract outstanding faculty and prospective students to campus, and helps to promote the importance of research in undergraduate learning across disciplines.
"Undergraduate research can be supported via funded research, class projects, community-related assignments, etc,” said Taha. “The main objective is to improve problem solving and critical thinking skills of the students.
“Regular meetings, writing progress reports, presentations, initial manuscript preparation, and scientific meetings' attendance are examples of what faculty can pursue with their students."
In Taha’s 36-year professional career, he has worked at Texas A&M University, Louisiana State University, South Dakota State University, Montana State University, Sultan Qaboos University, Qatar University and Phoenicia University. He received his Ph.D. in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University. His awards include Distinguished Teaching Excellence Award, College of Engineering, Sultan Qaboos University, 2004; recipient of a DAAD fellowship for a short study and research visit with Aachen University, Germany, June 2001; recipient of a Dwight David Eisenhower Faculty Fellowship, FHWA, 1994 & 1997 and Teacher of the Year, College of Engineering, South Dakota State University, 1993.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.