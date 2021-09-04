Area men and women with choral experience who are interested in joining the Hill Country Chorale, Kerrville’s community chorus, are invited to a free reception on Monday, Sept. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Ryan Hall, First Presbyterian Church, Kerrville.
Auditions are not required to join the Chorale, however a commitment to attendance at weekly rehearsals is expected.
The only cost is a $30 music fee payable upon issuance of music at the reception or first rehearsal. Chorale rehearsals are held on Mondays from 6:30-8 p.m. in the First Presbyterian choir room. Claire Rabson is artistic director of the Chorale, Dr. Susan Matteson, accompanist.
The Chorale is a part of the Hill Country Vocal Arts Society, whose mission is the development and performance of the vocal ensemble arts throughout the Texas Hill Country.
The group will be celebrating its 20th season in 2021-22. For further information, call (830) 321-0303.
