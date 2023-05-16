It can be very expensive for a family to provide all the necessary supplies an infant needs to grow healthy and strong, and many families struggle every day with this reality.
The Salvation Army would like to narrow this gap by becoming another resource for our local families by opening our first Baby Supply Pantry.
However, in order to make this service available, we need to increase our inventory. We are reaching out to the community requesting donations of diapers, baby food, wipes, baby clothes, bottles and other baby items that can be donated.
Individuals and businesses interested in donating to the Salvation Army Baby Supply Pantry, to help local families, can do so by visiting the Salvation Army Kroc Center, located at 201 Holdsworth Dr., the Salvation Army Social Services, located at 855 Hays St. or contact (830) 257-3620 for more information.
