Kerrville Renaissance Festival to return

The Kerrville Renaissance Festival returns to the Texas Hill Country for the sixth year, featuring two full weekends of Renaissance-style fun, entertainment, food, crafts, games, and more.
The event will be held on Fri-Sat-Sun, Jan. 28-30, and Sat-Sun, Feb. 5-6, at the River Star Arts and Events Park, on the grounds of the Hill Country Youth Event Center in Kerrville. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
The Kerrville Renaissance Festival recreates a medieval marketplace, where guests are encouraged to dress in costume and join the merriment. The grounds will feature eight stages of continuous entertainment, highlighting dancers, musicians, magicians, jugglers, contests, and more.
Live demonstrations include Last Chance Forever Birds of Prey, The Music of Coal Black Rose, Vinland Texas Vikings, and Live Glass Blowing Demos, with more to be announced.
Guests will be able to shop at the Renaissance Festival Marketplace, with more than 30 shops offering handmade crafts such as wooden toys, leather accessories, clothing, hats, glassware, jewelry, and gifts.
The Food Court returns to the main pavilion, offering funnel cake, cinnamon-roasted nuts, chocolate-covered cheesecake, fresh donuts, turkey legs, kettle corn, jerky, deep-fried caramel apple, deep-fried Oreos, and deep-fried pecan pie. This season guests will also be able to enjoy craft beer, wine and mead.
Admission fees are Adult $14.95; Children 5-12 $9.95; Age 4 and Under Free. Free parking is available on site.
