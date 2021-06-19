The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department would like to thank all the fathers and daughters who attended the 13th Annual “Daddy and Daughter Dance.”
“It is always such a joy to see the participants enjoying this event and making lifelong precious memories,” said Ashlea Boyle, director of Parks and Recreation. “We hope that those who attended enjoyed the fun-filled evening. It’s such a neat experience and has become a tradition for many families. I’m delighted we are able to offer this wonderful opportunity to our community.”
If you attended, please take a moment to complete the online survey located here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/G7R9XX7. Your input is greatly appreciated and will allow us to better serve our community.
Looking for your commemorative photo? Visit https://gallery.kerrvillephoto.com/Events/Daddy-Daughter-Dance-2021/ to download your digital copy. In addition, event photos will be on the city’s Facebook page. Tickets for the 2022 Daddy and Daughter Dance will go on sale Jan. 2, 2022. Do not miss your chance to come out next year and be a part of the fun!
If you are interested in sponsoring this event in the future, please contact Rosa Ledesma at (830) 258-1160 or rosa.ledesma@kerrvilletx. gov.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
– Stuart Cunyus
City of Kerrville
Public Information Officer
