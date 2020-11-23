“Street Banner Sign-up Day” has been announced as Monday, Dec. 7.
The lottery-style scheduling event will be held on the first floor of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, 505 Water St., beginning at 10 a.m.
Any social or educational institution, religious organization, non-profit organization or youth organization is invited to this event for the opportunity to select the location of your choice to display a banner. Banners will be installed for a period not to exceed three weeks. There are six locations to choose from, and each organization is allowed two banners per event with a limit of two events per year. If space permits, additional reservations may be made available after Jan. 1.
Applications are available at the reception desk at City Hall prior to the meeting date, or can be found online at www.kerrvilletx.gov under “I Want To,” “Apply For,” “Banner Permit.” Have your banner applications completed upon arrival to help with social distancing.
The price for banner installation is $85 and is payable at the time the application is accepted. The city is requesting that payments be made by check due to the location of the event. Checks can be made payable to City of Kerrville. Reservations will not be made without payment.
Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be in place and masks are required. Only one representative per organization will be allowed into the meeting room.
For more information, contact Koy Coffer at City Hall, 257-8000; Stuart Cunyus, public information officer, at 258-1116; or via email to Stuart.Cunyus@kerrvilletx.gov.
