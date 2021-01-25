Teacher Feature: Luh Putu Januwati

School: Tally Elementary.
Subject taught: Fifth grade mathematics.
Years teaching: 11 years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of science in chemical engineering from Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology in Surabaya, East Java; a master of science in project management from the University of Manchester, in England; and my teaching certification from Tarleton State University.
Reason you chose a career in education: Teaching is my second career, after I worked in the oil business. I love children, I love to teach, and I love math, so I combined them.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Inspiring students to like math.
Hardest part of teaching: School just keeps going; it’s hard to turn off my teaching when I get home.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: We don’t really work to each kid’s different strengths.
Other duties at school: I have restarted the Tally garden, which has been unused for years. When I was in East Texas you could poke a stick in the ground and it would grow, so it’s really different here in the Hill Country.
Hobbies/interests: I love to garden, I dabble in painting, and I’m learning to code.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Bali, Indonesia. I graduated from the equivalent to high school at SMA Negeri 3, Denpasar, Bali. Then I earned my BS from Sepuluh Nopember. I got a scholarship to University of Manchester through the British Consul, and earned my MS. I worked in the oil industry in Indonesia from 1992 to 2001. In 1996 one of my tasks was to test chemicals we were using, so I met Wayne Sharp, who was supplying them. He had two sons when we married in 1999. After the oil company, I worked for a USAID project from 2001 to 2006. We came to the U.S. when Wayne went to work in Mineral Wells. I got my teaching certification at Tarleton, and taught in Mineral Wells for four years. Wayne was transferred to Tatum, in East Texas, in 2009, and I worked for Tatum ISD as a math instructional coach until he retired in 2019. We wanted to move closer to Lampasas, where our older son, Jeffery Sharp, lives with his wife Angela and our two grandchildren, Jasen and Lilly. We found Kerrville, and I applied to KISD and started at Tally in 2020. Our other son, Rodney, lives in Houston with his wife Alissa, so we’re in between.
