Teacher Feature: Michael Freeman

School: Hal Peterson Middle School.
Subject taught: Algebra I.
Years teaching: Eleven years.
Years at school/district: Eleven years.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Texas, Dallas.
Reason you chose a career in education: School was always a safe haven for me. It isn’t always that way for others, and I want to create that haven for the next generation.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: The kids, when I can make an impact on their lives and build relationships.
Hardest part of teaching: The time constraints; there’s so much to cover that there isn’t enough time in a day, a week, or a school year for all of the students to master the subject.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I wish we could focus more on student growth and wellbeing rather than the ability to pass a standardized test.
Other duties at school: I’m the University Interscholastic League coach for math, the math department head, and I run the volleyball scoreboard.
Hobbies/interests: I collect sneakers. I also play sports, including a kickball league with other teachers in town and a church softball team.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Corpus Christi, and graduated from Flower Bluff High School in 2003. I earned my BA at UTD in 2008, then worked for a private airport for two years. I moved to San Antonio to be closer to my brother David and his family, and earned my teaching certification. I had a childhood friend working at KISD, and my mother, Denise Smith, was a teacher at HPMS, so I started my teaching career here. My mother now teaches at Tivy High School. I met Tiffenee Nagy, who was working in the math department at HPMS, just before Covid hit. I asked her for a date on Feb. 14, 2020. I didn’t realize that was Valentine’s Day, but she did, which upped the ante. We ended up watching a movie at her place, dated through Covid, and got married during the 2021 Spring Break, on March 18. For two reasons, it was a special date. First, J.T. and Audrey Wheeler, my grandparents, were married that day; and second, because 3 plus 18 equals 21, which for mathematicians is kismet. We were married by our HPMS assistant principal, Rick Sralla. We now have two dogs, two rabbits, and seven cats.
