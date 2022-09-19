Teacher Feature: Jenna Berk

Jenna Berk
School: Nimitz Elementary School.
Subject taught: Fourth-grade mathematics.
Years teaching: Six years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Texas San Antonio, and a master of education from Our Lady of the Lake University, with a minor in integrated science.
Reason you chose a career in education: I love building relationships with children, and being a lifelong learner.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Watching my students grow academically.
Hardest part of teaching: Finding the right balance between work and home life.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: Never repeating the COVID virtual learning year, and getting more one-on-one support for students.
Other duties at school: At the end of the school day I help with car pickup, and I’m a morning greeter.
Hobbies/interests: I have a Peloton Bike I like to ride, and I have a new Bernese Mountain Dog.
Personal history: I was born in Memphis, Tenn., but we moved to West Milford, N.J. when I was in elementary school. We moved to Corpus Christi in time for me to attend Flower Bluff High School, where I graduated in 2012. I attended UTSA and earned my BA, then went to Our Lady of the Lake for my masters. For five years I taught at Douglass Elementary School, where I was named Teacher of the Year. I met my fiancé, Thomas Ray Frizzell, online. He grew up in Ingram, and works in the oilfield. Our first date, March 14, 2020, was a hike along the Eisenhauer Trail in San Antonio, so when I got my Burmese Mountain Dog I named him Eisenhauer. I call him “Howie” for short, because it’s “how we met.” I moved to Kerrville in July of 2022, and began teaching at Nimitz, to be closer to Thomas, and also my parents. They are Diane and Elliott Berk, and live in Bandera, where he is president of a motorcycle club. On Aug. 17 Thomas proposed to me while we were eating dinner at the 1011 Bistro. Now we are looking for a wedding venue.
