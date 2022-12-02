Holiday shoppers can look forward to a great day of shopping when the Kerr County Market Days and Hill Country Swap Meet returns on Dec. 3 to the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
“We’ll have lots of holiday décor items including handmade Christmas wreaths, ornaments, decorations and handcrafts,” says LuAnn Anderson, show producer. “Browse through dozens of vendor booths for woodwork, leather goods, custom jewelry fashioned from copper, silver and semi-precious stones, Christian art work, sculpture, antler art, pens, purse and ceramic items. On our Swap Meet side, stalls will be stocked high with antiques, collectibles, rusty barn items, old tools, sports cards, vintage vinyl records, books, coins, stamps and much more.”
In addition to Buzzie’s Bar-B-Q’s food truck, food vendors will be selling cakes, cookies, breads and candy. Also on board will be a vendor selling jerky items. Several nonprofits will be selling goods and seeking donations including AWS Freeman Fritts, Kerrville Pets Alive, and those involved with The Big Fix feral cat project.
The Saturday event will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
Admission is free and there is plenty of free parking. Anderson advises shoppers to come early since many items are one of a kind. “Our regulars will be here at soon as the doors open at 8:00 a.m., and friendly vendors will be waiting.”
Kerr County Market Days and Hill Country Swap Meet will be held at the Hill Country Youth Event Center located at 3705 Hwy. 27, Kerrville, TX. Leashed pets are welcome. Vendor and shopper information may be found at: www.kerrmarketdays.org.
