The June 3 Kerr County Market Days and Hill Country Swap Meet will be one not to miss, according to show producer LuAnn Anderson.
“We always pause our events during the hot summer months, so shoppers won’t get to visit another one until Sept. 2. For this reason, June is one of our most popular markets for both vendors as well as buyers. We’ll have plenty of our regular merchants as well as some new ones.”
In the Market Days area, browse through booths stocked with bath and body products, organic vegetable plants including tomatoes, peppers and herbs, woodcrafts, decorative pieces, handcrafted flutes, custom jewelry, yard art, resin craft and leather goods.
Bakery items along with homemade ice cream, salsas, jams and jellies will also be available as take-home purchases.
In the Swap Meet side of the event center, expect to find furniture, antiques, collectibles, coins, stamps, books, tools, electronics, firearm accessories, boutique clothing items and accessories and one-of-a-kind treasures.
For those needing a break, an on-site homemade lemonade stand, snow cone vendor and Buzzie’s Bar-B-Que will fuel you up for more shopping. Several area non-profits will have booth space as well.
Anderson says. “We hope people will stop by and talk with Kerrville Pets Alive, AWS Freeman-Fritts, Gunny’s Warriors, and The Big Fix, a feral cat project.”
This all-in-one giant garage sale, flea market and trades day is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, located at 3705 Hwy. 27.
Well-behaved pets (on a leash) are welcome. Vendor and shopper information may be found at: www.kerrmarketdays.org.
