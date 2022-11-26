Consider your giving legacy

by Austin Dickson
When Louise Livingston began to consider what legacy she would leave her community, she thought about what she could do to make a difference in her community.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
by Austin Dickson
When Louise Livingston began to consider what legacy she would leave her community, she thought about what she could do to make a difference in her community.
Her trusted advisor suggested the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. Livingston stipulated in her will that an endowment fund would be established, upon her passing, to benefit five local nonprofits.
These organizations support healthcare needs, seniors, people with disabilities, hospice care, and local hunger initiatives. Since her death two decades ago, each organization has received about $8,000 every year – for 20 years. They will continue receiving this annual gift in perpetuity.
This year, Peterson Hospice used their grant for general operating support.
In 2012, when Sue Birdsong was considering her legacy, she decided to leave a portion of her estate to the Community Foundation to benefit children in foster care as well as seniors. Sue died in 2015, yet her generosity lives on.
Since that time, $750,000 has been granted by the Community Foundation to qualifying organizations in her name. This year the Sue Birdsong Fund granted nearly $100,000, including a $15,000 donation to the Dietert Center for Meals on Wheels.
These are only two of the heart-warming stories behind each of the more than 240 funds at the Community Foundation – stories that demonstrate the impact that can be made in the community when a charitable fund is created.
This season of thanks and giving is an opportune time to reflect on the unique impact made by the Community Foundation.
So far this year the Foundation has granted $4.9 million to charitable causes in Kerrville and other Hill Country communities. In Kerr County alone, 64 nonprofit organizations have received support from the Community Foundation in 2022. Last year, the Foundation granted $5.7 million in total to more than 150 grantees.
Since 1982, the Community Foundation has supported the greatest needs in our area. It has done so through local people’s forethought, generosity, and grateful spirit. It is an honor and a privilege to steward people’s legacy. A fund can be established now or later through a bequest, life insurance policy, real estate, excess retirement funds, or other assets.
You don’t have to be Bill Gates or Elon Musk to be a philanthropist; you only have to love your community and decide to support it.
---
Austin Dickson is the CEO of the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. Learn more at www.communityfoundation.net.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.