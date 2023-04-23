Teacher Feature: Susie Hiigel

School: Notre Dame Catholic School.
Subject taught: Middle school mathematics and algebra 1.
Years teaching: 40 years.
Years at school/district: 12 years.
College: I have a bachelor of science in general science and a bachelor of science in mathematics from University of Texas El Paso, and a master of science in principal administration from Sul Ross University.
Reason you chose a career in education: When I was a kid there was a television program, “Room 222,” and the idealistic English teacher, Alice Johnson, inspired me. I also come from a family of educators, and I’ve left a trail for my nieces and nephews.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: The “a-ha” moments in middle school, and kids who, years after I taught them, tell me they remember those lessons.
Hardest part of teaching: When I have to be the disciplinarian, instead of my “happy self.”
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would not have removed God from public school classrooms.
Other duties at school: I’m the eighth-grade homeroom teacher, and I sponsor the Junior Honor Society.
Hobbies/interests: Gardening and hunting.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Fabens, Texas, just south of El Paso. I graduated from Fabens High School, with what was then a record class of 71 seniors, in 1971. I went to UTEP and earned my two bachelors degrees, then taught math and the AVID college prep program in middle school for 15 years in the El Paso area. When my kids were in high school, I became a bilingual assistant principal for two years. In 1991 I was going to a Country dance hall, “The Caravan,” every week. It was a teacher hang-out, and I met Harvey Hiigel. Six months later, he invited me to go out to dinner. He had come to the Hill Country hunting, and fell in love with Kerrville. When we were married in 2000 we moved here, and I taught for Northside ISD for a year. We were going to Notre Dame Church, and Fr. Alberto told me Notre Dame School needed math teachers. I started teaching here in 2001, and found my passion again. We have two sons. Gabe Hernandez is married to Lucero, who is a school counselor in Spring, Texas, where Gabe is a BMW salesman. They have a 16-year-old daughter, Lucero, and a 10-year-old son, Nicholas. Vince Hernandez is a PE teacher and coach, and he is married to Alma, a bilingual teacher at Fredericksburg Elementary School. They have a son, Mateo, who is four years old, and a daughter Dahlia, who is one and a half.
