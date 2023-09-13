Defend and deliver
Bob Estus is standing beside his wife of 57 years, Lindy. Between them are photos depicting their two tours in the Panama Canal Zone. The bottom photo is of the battleship Texas, making its way through the canal when it, and Estus, were still on active duty.

Bob Estus says he spent 20 years as a U.S. Air Force pilot doing everything he could to avoid flying at night, only to spend the next 20 years flying for UPS, almost all at night.

He says he was born in the hospital in Winters, Texas, between Abilene and San Angelo, while his father, Bob Estus, was an Army doctor stationed in London during WW II. His mother, Ruth Estus, was running a dryland farm east of Winters. After his father returned he became “Little Bob,” as the family moved first to Ballinger, 15 miles south, then to Abilene, and finally to Austin when he was in the third grade.

