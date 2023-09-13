Defend and deliver

Bob Estus says he spent 20 years as a U.S. Air Force pilot doing everything he could to avoid flying at night, only to spend the next 20 years flying for UPS, almost all at night.
He says he was born in the hospital in Winters, Texas, between Abilene and San Angelo, while his father, Bob Estus, was an Army doctor stationed in London during WW II. His mother, Ruth Estus, was running a dryland farm east of Winters. After his father returned he became “Little Bob,” as the family moved first to Ballinger, 15 miles south, then to Abilene, and finally to Austin when he was in the third grade.
“My uncle, John England, was a pilot who flew in the Berlin Airlift in 1948-49,” Estus says. “We made trips up to Greely, Colo., to visit him, and we drove past the Air Force Academy while it was being built. That was my inspiration. When I graduated from McCallum High School in 1961, I applied for an appointment, and was the sixth alternate. I came to Schreiner University for a year, then reapplied. That time I was first alternate, and when the appointee couldn’t go, I became a cadet. When I got to the academy, that year at Schreiner saved me, because of the harder classes they offered.”
He says when he was a sophomore at the Air Force Academy he was set up for a blind date with Lindy Jones, by his roommate who was dating Jones’ best friend. “It was on a Friday the 13th, and we all went to see a play at the Academy. A week later I went to an orphanage on an Air Force Academy field day, and Lindy was there helping load the kids on a bus to visit the academy for the day. I graduated, and we were married in the Air Force chapel, on June 8, 1966. So I was a bachelor officer for about two hours.”
Their first station was in Del Rio for flight training, he says. He became a C-124 pilot for two years, and made flights back and forth to Vietnam. Then he earned “the second half of his wings” learning to fly rotary aircraft in the Bell UH-1 Iroquois (nicknamed “Huey”). After gunship school he spent August of 1969 to August of 1970 flying a gunship in Vietnam. He served in the Panama Canal Zone from 1970 to 1974, then they moved to Carswell AFB in Fort Worth, where he flew B-52s until 1977. They returned to the Air Force Academy, where Estus served as an air officer commanding a squadron, at the time when the school accepted the first female cadets.
“Our next assignment was in Loring, Maine, where I again flew B-52s,” he says. “For three years we were so far north you didn’t need the top half of your compass. Then, in 1983, I became the executive officer for operations for SOUTHCOM, so we returned to Panama. Only this time, instead of an Air Force unit, it was a unified command, with a mix of all the services. We joke that the first tour in Panama I wore blue, but the second one I wore “purple.” I retired from the Air Force in the summer of 1986.”
He says they went to Arlington, Va., so he could try to find a position flying commercial. “I had a friend who worked at Orion Airlines, and I flew for them in 1986 to 1987. They were supplying pilots for UPS. At that time FedEx was an airline trying to become a trucking company, and UPS was a trucking company trying to compete as an airline. In 1988, when UPS decided to hire its own pilots, I was in the second class learning about ‘Big Brown.’ We flew the Boeing 727, an airliner converted to cargo. It was a very honest plane; if you heard a strange sound, you got it fixed.”
Estus says they moved all over, Maine, Kentucky, and many other places. He “flew the line” and served as an instructor pilot until he retired again in 2006, after another 20 years in the air.
He says along the way they raised three children. Mindi Estus is in Washington State at the end of her pilot training, Lacey Estus has just become an Air Force captain, and Anthony Estus is married to Karen and is still in school in Corrigan, Ind.
Estus says since they “escaped to Kerrville” in 2017 the first thing he does every day is walk his dog, a Beagle and Blue Tick mix, around Tally Elementary School, down the hill from where they live.
He says, “You have to keep yourself going. Tuesday mornings we work at the Hill Country Youth Ranch thrift store. On Wednesdays we bag food for Mustard Seed Ministries. Every other Thursday we make hospital visits for First United Methodist Church, and the first Sunday of the month we’re greeters at the 8:15 a.m. service.”
