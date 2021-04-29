On Sunday, May 2, beginning at 4 p.m., the Kerr Arts & Cultural Center and Arcadia Live! will present “Cowtown in Downtown,” a party celebrating the unique history of Kerr County.
The event will feature hands-on children’s activities; music and stories by Clifton Fifer about Kerrville’s juke joints; Chuckwagon Stories by Julius Neunhoffer; an exhibit full of historical items; and the “Kerrville Legends and Lore Walking Tour” of downtown.
The event will end with a free concert at the restored Arcadia Live! Theater.
The event is sponsored by James Avery Craftsman, Arcadia Live!, the McLaughlin Doty Foundation, and Kerr County Abstract & Title.
For more information, call Lanza Teague at 895-2911, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.