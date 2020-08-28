Pet of the Week – August 26, 2020

Lainey
Lainey is a female, brown and white, Pit mix. She is approximately 3 years old and weighs about 47 pounds. Lainey is a fun-loving girl that enjoys being around people. She would do well in a home that can give her plenty of attention and exercise. Please give her a chance; she would love to meet you today. Her adoption fee is $50, which goes towards a rabies vaccination, a microchip, and the city/county registration. We also have the Family-Fit Program, a one-week trial period, to ensure she will be a good addition to your family and home. For information, call 257-3100, or visit Kerr County Animal Services at 3600 Loop 534.
