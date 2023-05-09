Teacher Feature: Autumn Whatley

School: Tivy High School.
Subject taught: Mathematics and special education.
Years teaching: 16 years.
Years at school/district: 12 years.
College: I have a bachelor of science in multidisciplinary studies from Texas Tech University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I wanted to work with children, and do a job that matters in the real world.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: I get to visit with the students every day, and I get to work with the other teachers, and of course the secretary, Mrs. Stanton. They are a special breed.
Hardest part of teaching: When the state makes rules that defeat the purpose of differentiating between students, like the STAAR testing.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would like to see more pathways open leading to high school graduation for students with different goals and abilities.
Other duties at school: I’m the head of the Special Education Department, and I hold admission, review, and dismissal meetings to determine appropriate placement for students.
Hobbies/interests: I love to spend time with my family. I enjoy cooking, and bringing people together for meals, and I listen to music of all kinds.
Personal history: I was born in Pasadena, Texas, but we moved to Kerrville when I was one year old. I first attended Tivy Elementary, but then switched to Nimitz Elementary when it opened. I graduated from Tivy High School in 1995, then from Texas Tech in 2000. Erica, my best friend from college, introduced me to her friend Ky Broom, and we started always hanging out with each other for about three years. We moved to Austin, where I taught at Martin Junior High School for a year, then to El Paso, where I taught for a year at Americas High School and two years at Col. John O. Ensor Middle School. Then Ky went to work setting up cell towers, and for five years we lived in motels and moved every week. So I became a stay-at-home mom without a home, raising and home-schooling our two sons. We came to Kerrville in 2010 and I was happy to return to classroom teaching at THS, where I’ve been ever since. Our oldest son, Deuce Broom, is a junior here at Tivy, and Odis is a fifth-grader at Tom Daniels.
