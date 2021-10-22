Teacher Feature: Carol Gelsone

School: Tally Elementary School.
Subject taught: English language arts and social studies.
Years teaching: 15 years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies from University of Texas San Antonio.
Reason you chose a career in education: I was the ninth of 10 children, and our mother, Mabel Heisinger, taught in a one-room schoolhouse on the South Dakota prairie. I started college intending to be a teacher, but then I kept running away. I became a court reporter because I was very fast at typing. But I started teaching piano, and it led me to go back to college while working, and return to teaching school in 2007.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Building relationships with kids, so I can help build their confidence and work ethic so they can be better students.
Hardest part of teaching: Grading and planning are not my favorite part.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would like to make it simpler sometimes. Today kids have a lot to learn.
Other duties at school: I tutor after school.
Hobbies/interests: I like to read, play the piano, and go hiking.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Tripp, S.D., and graduated from Tripp High School in 1984. I started at University of South Dakota, but went to court reporter school instead. I moved to Minneapolis and worked as a court reporter. After I had my daughter, I worked from home. On Halloween of 1993 I looked at the 30 inches of snow outside, and my husband and I moved to Texas. I did payroll working from home, and gave piano lessons, which reignited my interest in teaching. I graduated from UTSA, then moved to Bandera, where I started the 2007-2008 school year as a substitute. But the school was growing so fast they had to open a new class in February, and offered me a permanent position. I had to put together a classroom in a little room, and I inherited students from several other classes, but I made it work. In 2015 I met Jeff Gelsone at Café on the Ridge, and we were married in 2016, and moved to Kerrville. Our blended family includes my three children. Gretchen Hoffman teaches music in Lubbock, and will make me a grandmother in February. Rachel Brosz lives in Columbia, S.C., and works with autistic children. Wade Brosz is also stationed in Columbia, and is a crew chief in the U.S. Air Force. Jeff brought Nathan Gelsone, Ansley Rivera, and Makenna Gelsone. I taught in Bandera until 2021, then accepted a position here at Tally Elementary.
