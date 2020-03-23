Teacher Feature: Elizabeth Wrase

Elizabeth Wrase
School: Tom Daniels Elementary School.
Subject taught: Science, Texas history, and math.
Years teaching: 19 years.
Years at school/district: I taught one year at B.T. Wilson, and 16 at TDES.
College: I have a bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies from University of Texas Tyler.
Reason you chose a career in education: I enjoy being around kids and showing them that they can make a difference in our world.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Whether mapping a national park, filming a meteorology report, cleaning up a model oil spell, constructing a prototype of a Mars lander, dissecting owl pellets, or creating art to bring awareness to single-use pollution, I like to actively engage my students in learning and thinking about the world around them.
Hardest part of teaching: I think it must be difficult to be a fourth-grader these days. Not only are they learning rigorous academics on a daily basis, but they are finding their way in the world. I think a hard part in teaching is finding a balance between the school work and the social-emotional well-being of the child. Students need opportunities to build positive relationships, learn kindness toward others, build confidence to deal with peer pressure, and respect the different perspectives of others.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would like to have the opportunity to engage more with our community. The community wants to support our students, and I'd like to build those bridges.
Other duties at school: I'm the Robotics coach, and I was named Teacher of the Year for 2019.
Hobbies/interests: Spending time with my four kids and my husband, and being outside. I'm working up to run a 50K race in March.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Tyler, and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1997. I attended the University of Miami, then Prescott College in Arizona, studying wilderness leadership. Then my parents suggested I come home, where I worked hard enough to make up the credits I lost transferring, and earned my bachelors on time, in 2001. I student-taught for a year, then moved to Kerrville for the mountain biking here. Micah Wrase was working at the Family Sports Center, and he started following me as I ran on the treadmill, then went to the swimming pool. We dated, then married in 2003. Micah is a licensed specialist in school psychology, and works across KISD. Our oldest son, Ethan, is a Tivy High School sophomore; and our other son, Luke, is in eighth grade at Peterson Middle School. Our twin daughters, Olivia and Addison, are here at TDES, and this year I get to have them in my class.
