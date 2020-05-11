Teacher Feature: Deidre Redmon

Deidre Redmon
School: Notre Dame Catholic School.
Subject taught: Pre-K to eighth-grade music.
Years teaching: 37 years.
Years at school/district: Eight years.
College: I have a bachelor of music education from East Texas Baptist University, and a master of arts in vocal performance from East Texas State University, now Texas A&M Commerce.
Reason you chose a career in education: I was so inspired by my teachers, particularly my band directors, which made band my favorite class. In particular, Harry Charles at Port Neches Junior High, and Albert Long at Port Neches-Groves High School instilled in me the joy of making music.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: The kids have such joyful personalities, they greet me and make teaching my happy-place.
Hardest part of teaching: Getting everything taught I want to teach. I want the students to learn to read music, and be music-literate with a well-rounded appreciation for all styles of music.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: In all schools, but particularly in public schools, I would like for classes to be smaller so teachers could learn to know the kids better.
Other duties at school: Supporting the other teachers by pairing music with other subjects, like "music math" where we use half, quarter, and sixteenth notes as fractions of whole notes to construct mathematic equations.
Hobbies/interests: I like to spend time on my three-wheel motorcycle, when I'm not doing silk flower arrangements or watching Hallmark movies.
Personal history: I was born in Oakland, Calif., but I moved around with my Navy father, Thomas Hepworth Clark, and my mother Melissa Clark, until we settled in the oil business in Port Neches. I played clarinet in the Port Neches-Grove High School Band, and graduated in 1966. I went to Lamar University in Beaumont for two years, then graduated from ETBU in 1970. I started my masters at East Texas State, but married David Maxey, and had three children. I loved going to school, but didn't want to write my thesis, so I didn't get my Masters until 1985. Maxon lives in Bandera now, and we're still good friends. I started teaching at Dick Dowling Elementary School, but moved around a lot, finishing my public school teaching by retiring from Beaumont ISD. In 2002 I met Marion Redmon in a grief-recovery group in Beaumont after we both lost spouses, and we married Aug. 30, 2002. We kept coming to the Hill Country on our motorcycles, and evacuated here during Hurricane Rita. Our home was undamaged, and we sold it and "got out" to Kerrville. The home was completely flooded in Hurricane Harvey. I taught for three years at Notre Dame, then got really bad allergies, so we moved back to Beaumont. I taught two years in public school, where I learned about iTunes and other music technology. But five years ago, when the Notre Dame principal asked me to return and Marion's health deteriorated, we moved back to Kerrville, where we were both blessed by NDS, and the excellent Kerrville VA Hospital. My daughter, Julie Bridges, is in Prosper, Texas, and runs "Steps of Faith," a Christian dance academy. She has four children. One of my sons, Andrew Maxey, works for Farmers Insurance in Sour Lake. My other son, Lorin Maxey, teaches high school for Cypress-Fairbanks ISD. Then I have another daughter, Theresa Swygert, who I "unofficially adopted" after she lost all her family. She is a trainer for Gold's Gym, based in San Antonio.
