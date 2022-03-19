In anticipation of the Celtic Angels Ireland performance at the Cailloux Theater on March 27, the question comes up: What is this country’s fascination with all things Celtic?
“I can’t speak for Americans, but our culture amazes me, too,” said Louise Barry, Irish native, performer, and choreographer for the troupe. “Such a tiny island in the middle of the ocean has this reach all over the world. We spawned millions of Irish-Americans, and it's something so ingrained in body and soul that when they actually see and hear us, it awakens something within. It's a great thing to see and astounds me every day.”
The Celtic Angels Ireland show encompasses all the senses. Ten men and women dancers and singers will be backed up by a live five-piece band.
“They paint a picture for you,” Barry said. “The lighting is very dynamic and projections will show the grand landscape of Ireland. Visually it is quite a treat to see.”
Cast members will present Irish step dancing, Celtic harmonies, classic Irish melodies, and a bit of storytelling. The full-blown production includes extensive wardrobes with costume changes involving everything from “beautiful gowns” to “a bit of down-home plaids and skirts.”
The program also will contain bits from other cultures, including Americana, folk, and bluegrass tunes.
“We try to infuse Irish tunes into those genres,” she said. “The roots are very similar, and we have claim on a lot of different styles of music. It highlights how our culture has been assimilated into others around the world.”
Part of the show involves telling the story of the great Irish diaspora, as massive numbers emigrated during the potato famine.
But for members in the audience, the story will be about what is happening in front of them on stage.
“There is nothing as tangible and beautiful as live entertainment,” Barry said. “Television is 2-dimensional; this is 4-D. It happens right in front of you and is an immersive experience, one we are proud to deliver.”
Everyone who comes out should be ready to enjoy an evening in Ireland.
“I’m from Dublin,” Barry said. “I don’t give anyone the choice of not joining in with us!”
