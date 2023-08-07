Gardner “Bain” McNeil, formerly of Kerrville, graduated with honors this month from Baylor Law School in Waco, Texas.
A product of Tivy High School and the University of Texas at Austin, McNeil worked a few years before partnering up with his brother Parks to start Cactus Creek Land Clearing. He then decided to go back and get his Juris Doctor (J.D.).
McNeil graduated as the highest-ranking student in his class and was consistently on the Academic Dean’s List. He served as senior executive editor for the Baylor Law Review. This fall, he will return to Austin, joining the industry-leading mergers and acquisitions law firm, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, and is excited to be much closer to family, home and ranch. He thanks his parents, brother, and sister-in-law for helping get here. Soli Deo Gloria.
