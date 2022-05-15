Teacher Feature: Rachel Jordan

School: Hal Peterson Middle School.
Subject taught: English.
Years teaching: Four years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in general studies from Sam Houston State University, and a master of education in educational leadership from Schreiner University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I had really great teachers in school, and they put me on the path to make a difference for children.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Building relationships with the kids.
Hardest part of teaching: Knowing there’s only so much I can do to make sure a student is on the right track.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would like teachers to not be so hard on themselves. We always think we aren’t doing enough. If we take a step back, and just be here for the kids, we’re doing what we need to be doing.
Other duties at school: I’m the University Interscholastic League coach for argumentative writing.
Hobbies/interests: I go on walks with my kids. I also love to read thrillers and personal development books.
Personal history: I was born in Kerrville, but raised in Center Point since the fourth grade. I graduated from Center Point High School in 2011, but went to different colleges. I started at Texas State University, transferred to the University of North Florida, and finished at Sam Houston State University. Starting in 2018 I moved around, and taught in Virginia, Florida, and California, and then in 2021 moved back to Center Point and took the position at HPMS. I have two children. Connor is a five-year-old at Tom Daniels Elementary, and Luke is two years old and goes to the Tivy Child Development Center. We also have two dogs. J.J. is a Jack Russel terrier, and Duke is a Lab mix. My mom, Judy Jordan, is the Center Point ISD bookkeeper.
