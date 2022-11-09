Breaking into phones
Bill Aycock, one of the top four mobile device forensics experts in the U.S. and the only one in Texas, runs his company, Verifi, from his backyard workshop in Ingram.

Bill Aycock says his backyard lab in Ingram is as sophisticated as the Federal Bureau of Investigation labs in Quantico, Va.

“I’m a mobile device forensic expert,” he says. “I extract and interpret data from cell phones, flash drives and tablets. A lot of my jobs are for criminal or civil litigation, but some are to retrieve information from devices that have been damaged so badly they will no longer work.”

