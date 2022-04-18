Teacher Feature: Amanda Beck-Ter Stege

Amanda Beck-ter Stege
School: Notre Dame Catholic School.
Subject taught: Fifth to eighth-grade science and robotics.
Years teaching: 12 years.
Years at school/district: Five years.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in history and government from Sweet Briar College in Sweet Briar, Va.; and a master of arts in international relations from Leiden University in Leiden, Netherlands.
Reason you chose a career in education: I started substitute teaching after I graduated, and it made every day a different day.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: I get to teach students for multiple years. Seeing their growth is exciting.
Hardest part of teaching: There aren’t enough hours in the day. I always feel like I can improve on something.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: Provide students more time to be kids.
Other duties at school: I am the robotics mentor, and the Student Council sponsor.
Hobbies/interests: I love to read, mostly historical fiction.
Personal history: I was born in Austin, but my family moved to New Braunfels when I was seven years old. I was a new Braunfels High School unicorn, graduating in 2000. I earned my bachelor of arts from Sweet Briar College in 2004, and while I was there I met Albert ter Stege. I found a master of arts program in international relations focusing in diplomacy in the European Union at Lieden University, in Netherlands, which also gave me an opportunity to get to know Albert better. He and I married in New Braunfels the July after I graduated in 2006. I began substitute teaching and discovered how rewarding it was, so I got my teaching certification in 2007. I taught at Seguin High School for seven years, until my husband’s job brought us to Kerrville. We sent our daughter to Notre Dame School, and I started teaching here in 2017. Now Amelia is in the sixth grade here, and our son Alex is in fourth. I began the Notre Dame robotics program, and in May we’ll have two NDS students going to an international competition in Dallas.
