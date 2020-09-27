Rotarians donate to Ingram HS ‘Clothes Locker’

The Rotary Club of Kerrville-Morning (Morning Rotary) provided almost $800 in new clothes to the Ingram Tom Moore High School clothes locker. The Ingram Tom Moore clothes locker discretely provides clothing to students in need as determined by the school administration.
Morning Rotarian Mike Hunter, coordinated the project, and he with fellow Rotarians Waverly Jones, Danielle Brigati, and Randy McClay embarked on a shopping spree at the Kerrville J.C. Penney store. They purchased a variety of clothing for men and women including hooded sweatshirts, long and short sleeve t-shirts, knit shirts, blouses, and sweaters, as well as essentials like socks and underwear. Waverly Jones shared how they were able to maximize purchases by buying clearance items. Hunter noted that some funds are reserved to purchase shoes and jackets on an individual, as-needed basis later this year.
Ingram ISD Superintendent, Dr. Robert “Bobby” Templeton said, “This is one of the many reasons we love the Hill Country and Morning Rotary; this type of community care for our kids is really something to be proud of. All of these items will go directly to kids in need. It could go to a student whose family has fallen on hard times or perhaps a student who lost everything in a fire or other disaster. Ingram ISD can’t thank Morning Rotary enough for the ongoing support and love they give our kids. They are an amazing group of people.”
“I was very fortunate to work with Danielle, Waverly, and Randy to buy clothes for the Ingram Tom Moore clothes locker. I hope that the students receiving the apparel enjoy them as much as we did in making the purchases. The clothes locker program is a great idea,” said Hunter.
Ingram Tom Moore High School Principal, Justin “Critt” Crittenden said, “We are extremely blessed to have such a close partnership with Morning Rotary. Their continued efforts to support Tom Moore HS and Ingram ISD do not go unnoticed by our students or community. We are so happy to be able to work with all Morning Rotary members in our joint effort to make a brighter future for all our young people in Kerr County. Thanks again for all your great work on behalf of our students!"
“I’m in awe of the work ethic and generosity of our club members. It’s an honor to serve with these men and women,” said Ray Buck, Morning Rotary President.
Kerrville Morning Rotary meets at 6:45 a.m. every Thursday at the Kroc Center in Kerrville. Potential members and visitors are always welcome. For more information about Kerrville Morning Rotary, visit www.kerrvillemorningrotary.org.
