‘Leading Ladies’ opens to standing ovations

Opening weekend audiences offered two standing ovations for the Playhouse 2000 production of the comedy “Leading Ladies,” which continues this weekend and next on the Cailloux Theater stage.
Playhouse 2000, Kerrville’s Community Theater, has assembled a lavish production of playwright Ken Ludwig’s hilarious farce, featuring an impressive set, sumptuous costumes and enough laughs to leave audiences breathless.
“Leading Ladies” tells the story of “Jack” and “Leo,” two tired thespians traipsing through the U.S. on an ill-fated Shakespearean tour. When they stumble onto a scheme to portray two long-lost relatives of an aging dowager in order to scam the inheritance she has offered, they set out to impersonate the missing “Max” and “Steve.”
Their plan goes awry when they discover that the missing “Nephews” are actually “Nieces,” “Maxine” and “Stephanie.” They are undaunted by this complication, and take on their new roles without missing a beat.
All goes well until love enters the picture, and complicates things even more.
This fast-paced comedy will be presented through Oct. 2, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and matinees on Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets to enjoy “Leading Ladies” at the Cailloux Theater are $24 and $27, with discounts for students/children. All seats are reserved, and can be purchased at the Cailloux Box Office, (830) 896-9393 or online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com, convenience fees apply.
In addition to being Kerrville’s Community Theater, Playhouse 2000, Inc. manages and programs the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters on behalf of the City of Kerrville. For more information, visit CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.