Teacher Feature; Liz Hoyer

Liz Hoyer
School: BT Wilson Sixth Grade.
Subject taught: Reading and language arts.
Years teaching: Six years.
Years at school/district: Three years.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in English from Montclair State University, and a master of education in reading education from Texas State University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I love reading, and I wanted to share that with students so they can find joy in reading books.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: The relationships I cultivate with students, sharing our stories with each other.
Hardest part of teaching: Having students who are not receptive to my teaching, and who are reluctant to try something new.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: Schools are always scrambling for money for supplies and funding for technology the students need.
Other duties at school: I am on the Academic Excellence Committee for reading, planning for vertical learning through all levels.
Hobbies/interests: I love reading historical and contemporary fiction. I also like cooking, camping with my family, and spending time with friends.
Personal history: I was born in Princeton, N.J. My father, Peter Hoyer, was a Lutheran pastor, and he and my mother, Maggie, moved around, so I grew up in several New Jersey towns. I graduated from South Plainfield High School in 1992, then attended Montclair State. While I was working at Camp Beisler, in Hunterdon County, N.J., I met Erik Silvius, whose mother, Dawn, was also a Lutheran pastor. We got married, and after we finished with college we wanted a change. Erik's grandparents were living in Austin, so we knew we would have a place to live and something to eat, and in 1997 we took a leap. I worked in retail until I earned my teaching certification in 2000. I taught at Del Valle ISD for a year, then we moved to Seguin, where I taught for two years. After that I took a break from teaching to raise our kids, and I earned my MEd from TSU. Erik went to work for the H-E-B Foundation, and we lived in Leakey while the kids were in elementary school. We moved to Kerrville in 2014, and I started teaching at BT Wilson three years ago. Our two sons are both at Tivy High School. Lukas Hoyer Silvius is a junior, and Simon Hoyer Silvius is a freshman.
