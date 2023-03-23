Two throwback events coming to the Cailloux Theater
The Hill Country hit machine New Buddy Holly Band will bring their well-loved tribute to the origins of Rock and Roll to the Cailloux Theater on Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m.

 Two Hill Country favorites will bring their unique styles of musical nostalgia to the Cailloux Theater stage in the coming weeks.  The New Buddy Holly Band will offer songs of the 50’s and 60’s and the Sentimental Journey Orchestra will present the Music of the Big-Band Swing Era.

The New Buddy Holly Band will return to the Cailloux on April 15 at 7:30 p.m. with a brand new show celebrating their namesake and many more 50’s and 60’s era hitmakers.

