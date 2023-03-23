Two throwback events coming to the Cailloux Theater

Two Hill Country favorites will bring their unique styles of musical nostalgia to the Cailloux Theater stage in the coming weeks. The New Buddy Holly Band will offer songs of the 50’s and 60’s and the Sentimental Journey Orchestra will present the Music of the Big-Band Swing Era.
The New Buddy Holly Band will return to the Cailloux on April 15 at 7:30 p.m. with a brand new show celebrating their namesake and many more 50’s and 60’s era hitmakers.
Like all of their extremely popular shows, this one will feature hits by artists like Little Richard, Fats Domino, Ray Charles, Elvis, The Big Bopper, The Beatles, The Beach Boys and many more.
Tickets to enjoy The New Buddy Holly Band range from $22.50 to $37.50 for reserved seating.
The Sentimental Journey Orchestra, led by Ted Connerly, will present a new edition of “Memorial Memories” on Sunday, May 28 at 3 p.m.
The SJO recalls the music of “The Greatest Generation” for music lovers of all ages, with a full 40’s-style big band made up of the best professional musicians in the Hill Country. They offer memorable tunes by artists like Benny Goodman, Tommy Dorsey, Artie Shaw and many more.
“Memorial Memories” is a patriotic tribute to “the music that got us through WWII,” with tributes to all branches of service. The show features guest artists the Memphis Belles trio, and Bruce Hoff re-creating the imposing persona of General Dwight Eisenhower.
Tickets for “Memorial Memories” range from $17.50 to $37.50.
Tickets for both of these and many other events at the Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts are available at the Cailloux Box Office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or by telephone at (830) 896-9393, where messages are received 24/7. Tickets are also available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com, where a modest convenience fee will apply.
The Cailloux Theater is one part of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, which is managed, programmed and promoted by Playhouse 2000, Inc. on behalf of the City of Kerrville. Complete information is available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com, or by telephone at (830) 896-9393.
