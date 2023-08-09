Leroy Braxdale was born and raised in Ontario, California.
“I started working when I was 11 years old, for 10 cents an hour,” he says. “When I managed to save up $50, we bought a new refrigerator.” He graduated from Riverside High School in 1944, in the midst of World War II.
“I joined the Navy on a program that would teach me to fly,” he says. “But before I could start flight school, they shut the program down. So I spent the next two years as a seaman first class on the USS Stack, Destroyer 406. We fought in the last three major battles of the war. I was discharged after the war ended in 1946. When I went looking for a job all I had on my resume was that I could stand watch, tie knots, and chip paint.”
But in a way, the Navy did fulfill their bargain. Braxdale says he took flight training on the G.I. Bill, in Riverside, Calif. But again, after he earned his private license, when he applied for training for a commercial license, the flight school reneged.
He says, “I visited a cousin in Wisconsin, spent the winter in Florida, and in 1948 came to Texas and stayed. I got into the fireworks business in Houston, and for two years owned several fireworks stands in different parts of town. I financed my commercial license on my own. I earned ratings in multi-engine and airline transport pilot, and instrument ratings in them all. I flew pipeline inspections for a year and a half, then became a charter pilot and instructor for two years. Then I went to work for Delta Airlines. Back then Delta was the first crop dusting company, and Dr. B. R. Coad, an entomologist, designed their program. That’s where I got my start, dusting crops in Texas and Mississippi.”
He says that job didn’t pay very good, and he moved to Crystal City for a better position with Frank’s Crop Dusting. After five years gaining experience he started Braxton Aviation, and spent the next 25 years running his own crop-dusting business.
“I started out flying a Stearman biplane, then replaced it with a Cessna. Our planes were equipped with a hopper to hold the dust, a pump, and the booms on the wings to spray it. We worked mainly in the cotton fields between Eagle Pass and New Mexico. The lower we flew, the more dust we got on the crop, so we’d come back with cotton on our wheels. Weekends we’d fly in air shows and enter aerobatics competitions. I earned first place several times.”
In 1991, when he turned 65, the cotton boom was gone. He was the last of the three crop-dusting companies in the area, so he sold his equipment and retired from crop dusting. From 1991 to 1995 he says he moved to Alaska, and flew tours around Mount McKinley, then came to Kerrville. “For two years I was a pilot for Harvey Brinkman and Neil Griffin, and finally retired from flying in 1997. Then I took up motorcycles.”
Flying wasn’t Braxdale’s only acquaintance with speed. From 1947 to 1957 he drove stock cars and midget racers, and was the Texas State Midget Racing champion in 1957.
“I bought my first motorcycle in 1946,” Braxdale says. “After I retired I rode with Rufus Maxfield, and we travelled everywhere between the Arctic Ocean in Alaska to the Darian Gap at the tip of South America. In 2006 I rode from Geronimo, Mexico, to Monchy, Saskatchewan, Canada, and then turned around to ride back to Geronimo, in less than 48 hours, to earn the Iron Butt Association’s ‘Border to Border to Border Insanity Gold Certification,’ one of a handful of riders to do so.
“In 2006 Rufus, Priscilla Brosnahan, Mike Fredrick and I went to the Horizons Unlimited meeting in Creel, Chihuahua, Mexico. The first day was kind of slow, so with another rider named Hector, we rode to Mushroom Valley to see the rock formations.”
Braxdale says he suggested exploring some more. The road looked rough, so Brosnahan and Hector decided to turn back. The “road” turned into abandoned logging trails and tracks not used in years. They met an Indian who didn’t speak any language they understood, but they thought he was informing them of a “shortcut” back to Creed. The trip turned into a three-day survival ordeal. They had to beg a drink of water from another Indian, in a dirty cup, and accepted with gratitude a very dry tortilla. They stuck one of the bikes in sand, and ended up on foot. Maxwell went for help.
Luckily the other riders at the meeting had first searched for them, then notified the Mexican government, who rescued Frederick and Braxdale.
Braxdale wrote a story of the event that was widely published in Mexican newspapers, and his son sent him a copy from an Austin paper. He says, “Lesson learned: Don’t keep following a road that disappears, in a wilderness you don’t know, without provisions, with buddies who take directions from someone they don’t understand, in a foreign country. You might not live to regret it.”
But live he did. In 2012 he says Cleste Norris Hall was volunteering at Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library when a mutual friend, Ida Lucky, asked if she wanted to meet a nice guy. Braxdale says, “Cleste said when we met she wasn’t interested in dating another guy, particularly one who was younger. She was 84, and thought I was 80. But then she found out I was 86. She had always wanted to try a motorcycle, so we went for a short ride. When she enjoyed that, I invited her to ride behind me to a rally in New Mexico. We rode 500 miles the first day, and when I asked if we should stop, she said we should keep going. We were married in 2014.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.