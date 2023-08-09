Fast lane
Leroy and Cleste Braxdale share a moment among their motorcycle, flying, and auto racing memories.

Leroy Braxdale was born and raised in Ontario, California.

“I started working when I was 11 years old, for 10 cents an hour,” he says. “When I managed to save up $50, we bought a new refrigerator.” He graduated from Riverside High School in 1944, in the midst of World War II.

