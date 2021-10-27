Grades and relationships

Director Ann Reynolds says the YES Center stands for Youth Education Support. It’s an outreach of First Presbyterian Church, and provides tutoring for B.T. Wilson sixth-graders.
“The center is located at the corner of Washington and North St.” Reynolds says. “We’re two or three blocks from B.T. Wilson, so at 3:30 p.m. students can just walk over. We greet them with a healthy snack, then our volunteer tutors offer homework help in two 45-minute sessions, and we provide enrichment activities. It’s an outreach ministry of First Presbyterian Church that has operated since 1999.”
She says many of her tutors are members of the church, but some come from the Kerrville community, and she also gets Schreiner University students. Officially the center provides math and language arts tutoring, but the tutors will help with any kind of homework. They even let students in the band practice in a separate room.
“We are down a few tutors since COVID,” Reynolds says. “But the number of students is down some as well. They come on two different schedules, with about half coming Monday and Wednesday and the rest Tuesday and Thursday. Most of our tutoring is one-on-one. We presently have about 13 tutors, and we’d like to get back up to 20 or so.”
She says when the school year begins, she meets with the BTW department heads and principal. She leaves application packets with them. In mid-September, after the teachers have gotten to know their pupils and can identify those who would benefit from the program, the teachers send application packets home and make referrals to Reynolds. She contacts parents, accepts the completed packets, and enrolls the students.
“The program runs from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday,” she says. “There’s no cost to the parents. First Presbyterian provides and maintains the building and utilities, and we rely on grants and donations for my salary, supplies, and the food. We used to have computers, but ours got so old they wouldn’t hook up to the internet. The students have tablets at school, but they stay at school. We get around that because teachers will print out hard copies of homework so the kids can work on it here. We would love to get some tablets.”
She says beyond tutoring, her enrichment programs are varied. “We have a small library, and a previous director catalogued all the books so students can find what they want. They can sit on the couch and read. We also have some board games, like Scrabble and Scattergories, which students can play after they finish their homework.”
But she adds that one of their most popular programs is on hold. “We have the setup for a sewing program, which was very popular. Girls loved to get involved, and boys found out they could also participate after some initial hesitation. We have a sewing room, the machine, and a selection of fabric, and we’re looking for someone to take it over.”
Reynolds says she was born in Fredonia, a village in New York. She went to Catholic schools, and graduated from Cardinal Mindszenty High School in 1970. She earned a bachelor of science in education from State University of New York at Fredonia, then taught special education there until moving to Houston in 1975. There she taught and pursued her master of education at the University of Houston, graduating in 1977. She taught in Houston for four more years, then moved to Bryan, where she taught for four years, and finally came to Kerrville, landing at Hal Peterson Middle School, teaching there for 25 years.
She says “I retired from HPMS after the 2009-2010 school year, and took over the YES Center in August of 2010. That’s 11 years, and I’m the only one who has lasted this long, so I guess I’m living up to my motto, ‘Did you do the right thing?’”
Reynolds says she has two grown daughters. Kirsten Said is an entertainment attorney in Los Angeles, and Lauren Reynolds works for Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife in Austin. She adds, “Lauren was visiting the All Creatures Great and Small Veterinary Clinic when they discovered an abandoned kitten. He was in a shoebox, so we named him Moses. He’s 13 now, and lives with me.”
Reynolds says when she’s not teaching she pursues acting and music. “Starting in 1988 I have been active at both the Point Theatre and Playhouse 2000, most recently working backstage for “Steel Magnolias.” I also play the cello, both in a chamber music ensemble at Schreiner University and with a quartet, and I play piano.”
But she says her work at YES is always rewarding. “It is so cool to see relationships develop between the kids and the older tutors. The students get more than academic help, as they gain emotionally and socially through their relationships with caring adults. So I’m looking for more people who can tutor once or twice a week; and trying to find tablets so the kids don’t have to work from hard copy; and particularly for someone to volunteer in the sewing room.”
