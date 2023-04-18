Teacher Feature: Jessie Putnam

School: Hal Peterson Middle School.
Subject taught: Choir.
Years teaching: Two years.
Years at school/district: Two years.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in vocal performance from Berklee College of Music in Boston.
Reason you chose a career in education: I grew up with music in Kerrville, and now everything I’ve learned I get to share with the next generation of kids.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Being connected to kids at all levels of skill, and seeing something sparked in them that they enjoy. That’s my jazz.
Hardest part of teaching: With middle school kids it’s the way they go back and forth, liking me one day and not the next. It’s so unpredictable.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would give a lot more time and attention to the arts. Fine arts can open kids to possibilities in all their classes.
Other duties at school: I’m helping the theater department with the first musical HPMS has done in years.
Hobbies/interests: I sing around town fairly frequently, like at Pint & Plow or the Trailhead. I love watching all kinds of movies. I’m so much of a nerd I’ll even watch my roommate’s horror films.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Kerrville, from Tom Daniels Elementary to HPMS to Tivy High School. When I was in first grade I joined the Texas Hill Country Youth Choir, under Carrie Thompson, and toured with them through sixth grade. In seventh grade I joined the HPMS choir and band, singing and playing trombone, and continued through THS, until I graduated in 2013. I lived in Boston from 2014 to 2019, first getting my music degree at Berklee in December of 2017, then working. I intended to stay there, but in 2019 my grandmother, Nancy Malone, died unexpectedly. To say she was my best friend was an understatement, so I came home to be with my family, Bridget and James Putnam. I also have two older sisters, April and Molly, and an older brother, Sandy, and several nieces and nephews. I got back just before COVID hit, so I ended up working part-time jobs until 2021, when I came to HPMS. I also have a boyfriend, Devon Lyle. Last year I rescued Helen, a chihuahua mix, who was one of 49 dogs found in a mobile home.
