Teacher Feature: Chris Levens

School: Hal Peterson Middle School.
Subject taught: Eighth-grade mathematics.
Years teaching: 12 years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in educational sports science from Texas State University.
Reason you chose a career in education: When I was in school, I had a lot of role models, teachers and coaches. They inspired me to be like them, for somebody else.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: When kids who come in saying, “I hate math,” leave saying, “This was a good year. I like math now.”
Hardest part of teaching: Changing students’ minds about math.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would like to see the “tricks” taken out of the STAAR Tests.
Other duties at school: I coach football, basketball, and track.
Hobbies/interests: I play guitar and hunt for arrowheads. I like to watch sports, particularly football with the Cowboys, the Spurs, and the University of Texas. I love hanging with my wife and son.
Personal history: I was born in Harlingen, but we moved to Burnet when I was one year old. I was the middle of three boys, and at Burnet High School I played football, basketball, and track. We won two state championships in football, and I graduated in 2004. Then I went to Texas State University. I worked summers at the Inks Lake State Park headquarters, and in 2005 I met Lexi Adams, who was going to Texas A&M and working at the park store. On our first date I took her hiking down to Devil’s Water Hole. I graduated in 2009, and we were married Dec. 17, 2011. I taught for 11 years for Hays Consolidated ISD at Dahlstrom Middle School, south of Austin. When we had a baby, we decided we wanted to get out of Austin, and Lexi’s parents, Mike and Kathy Adams, live in Fredericksburg. Now I’m teaching at HPMS, Lexi is a dental hygienist at Hill Country Dental, and our son, Doss, is three, and going to St. Peters Episcopal School.
