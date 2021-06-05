Arcadia Live announces its slate of performances in May. The scheduled concerts are as follows:
• June 3-4 – Tides, a Contemporary Ballet: This show will feature a live orchestra and ballet with original compositions and choreography by local talents Kä Neunhoffer and Libbie Horton. Tides is sponsored by Big Seed; all performers are young artists from across the Hill Country;
• June 12 – Teague Brothers Band: The Teague Brothers Band’s 2019 debut album “Harvest Day” earned widespread acclaim from critics and fans, and the tracks “Coyote” and “Fingers and Thumbs” became surprise regional hits;
• June 18 – Kin Faux: Kin Faux is a high-energy, Texas Country, Red-Dirt band. We’ll have the dance floor open for this show;
• June 19 – Summer Comedy: Derek Richards with Jim Holder: Headlining comedian Derek Richards and feature act Jim Holder kick off “The Summer Comedy Series” at Arcadia Live;
• June 26 – Darden Smith & Walt Wilkins, details to be announced;
• July 3 – Reckless Kelly: Reckless Kelly has graced the musical landscape with a high-powered form of Americana, equally rooted in raw passion, refined musicianship, and gritty authenticity;
• July 4 – Robert Earl Keen’s Fourth on the River at Louise Hays Park. Headlining this year is Robert Earl Keen with Cody Canada and the Departed, Kylie Frey, and Jesse Daniel rounding out the lineup;
• July 9 – Mickey And The Motorcars. Details to be announced;
• July 16 – Dale Watson. Details to be announced.
• July 17 – Summer Comedy with Greg Morton. The second show in our Summer Comedy Series at Arcadia Live. Headlining this event is comedian Greg Morton. Get ready to LOL;
• Aug. 14 – Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis. Details to be announced.
• Aug. 21 – Summer Comedy: Shaun Jones with Jesse Peyton.
Headlining comedian, Shaun Jones, and feature act, Jesse Peyton, will take the stage as part of The Summer Comedy Series…
Tickets for all upcoming shows are available by logging on to www.thearcadialive.org/calendar/ or via phone at 315-5483. Tickets are limited to practice safe social distancing, so be sure to buy ahead of time.
The Arcadia Theater, overlooking the Guadalupe River, has been a cultural cornerstone and the locale for generations of stories for Kerrville since it was built in 1926. Arcadia Live is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.
The non-profit organization plans to give this historic theater new life in its next century by reclaiming its status as a hub for the community and showcasing classic films, live music, comedy shows, and private functions.
If you would like more information regarding any of the upcoming events, call Katie McCarty at 315-5483 or email at boxoffice@ thearcadialive.org.
