Teacher Feature: Denise De La Garza

School: Nimitz Elementary School.
Subject taught: Fourth and fifth grade, and bilingual.
Years teaching: Eight years.
Years at school/district: Two years at Hal Peterson Middle School, and one at Nimitz Elementary.
College: I have a bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies with a concentration in bilingual education from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, and a master of education in educational leadership, also from UTRGV, but online.
Reason you chose a career in education: I really wanted to make a difference in the lives of students, large or small. I have a heart for the littles.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Building relationships and trust with students, and creating a safe environment for them. I love watching them grow.
Hardest part of teaching: Having enough funding for classroom supplies.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: Let the teachers teach. We are the experts in the classroom, and we want the community to support us.
Other duties at school: I am the University Interscholastic League coach for storytelling.
Hobbies/interests: I love to be out in nature, hiking, working out, or taking walks with my three dogs. I also like to check out different restaurants.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Brownsville, and graduated from Homer Hanna High School in 2011. I earned my BS from UTRGV in 2016, and started teaching dual language at Memorial Elementary School. I met Ryan Krause on the dating app “Hinge” in September of 2019, just in time for Covid. We spent a lot of time eating take-out, and food became our love-language. While everything was shut down I earned my MEd online in 2020-2021. Ryan and I were married Nov. 19, 2022. He had graduated from Tivy High School in 2010, so we came to Kerrville where he opened Stretch Zone Rehabilitation Center next to the Hallmark store. I became the reading specialist at HPMS for two years, and now I’m teaching at Nimitz, where Ryan attended elementary school. Our three dogs are Cowboy, a Catahoula-boxer mix; and Goose and Luci, who are golden doodles.
