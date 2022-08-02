Playhouse 2000 will wrap up the summer entertainment season with a repeat appearance by Austin's "The Presley Project," which played to enthusiastic Cailloux Theater audiences last summer.
Led by singer/arranger Jerry Griffin, "The Presley Project" is committed to the music of Elvis Presley, emphasizing the Las Vegas years. Their show focuses on the style and arrangements that audiences would have heard from Elvis and the Taking' Care of Business Band in the 1970's.
The music takes center stage here, where you won't see any jumpsuits or sideburns. It's just a night of great musicians bringing back the memories and feel of Elvis performing live in Las Vegas.
Tickets to enjoy the Presley Project are priced from just $20 to $32, and they can be reserved at the Cailloux Box Office, (830) 896-9393 or online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com, where convenience fees will apply.
In addition to serving as Kerrville's Community Theater, Playhouse 2000 manages and programs the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including both the VK Garage and Cailloux Theaters, on behalf of the City of Kerrville. More information is available online at www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
