Camerata San Antonio, the acclaimed chamber ensemble, is opening its 2021-22 concert season this weekend, peforming in Kerrville at First Presbyterian Church on Friday, Sept. 24 at 4 p.m.
The theme “Adventurers” reflects the willingness of composers to explore new musical territories.
“Haydn-Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 76/6” presents several layers of depth, with variations that are wide ranging in emotion and form. Many say his hymn-like themes presaged Beethoven’s style, while his other movements are described as “witty” and “playful.”
“Corea-Adventures of Hippocrates” is based on “Hippocrates,” a robot in a science fiction series by L. Ron Hubbard. Written for string quartet, it was Corea’s first work in which a keyboard was not the central instrument. This was challenging for the composer, but the results are effective.
“Beethoven-Quartet in G Major, Op. 18/12” acknowledges his debt to Haydn with this “playful and witty” composition. Haydn was considered the “father” of the string quartet, and Beethoven uses the form to honor his influence while injecting a few surprises throughout.
Tickets are $20 and available on-line at www.cameratasa.org or by calling (210) 492-9519. Subscriptions are available that guarantee seats at every program for 10-20 percent off individual ticket prices.
The September concerts include a food drive for the San Antonio Food Bank. Patrons are asked to bring a non-perishable item to the concert to fill the red barrel.
