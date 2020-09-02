Pets of the Week – September 2, 2020

Kane
Kane (left) is a male, black and white, Pit mix. He is approximately 10 months old and weighs about 35 pounds. Kane is an energetic boy that loves to run and play. He enjoys being around people, but does not care much for other dogs. Kane would do best as the only pet with an active family so he can get all the exercise and attention that he needs and wants. His adoption fee is $50, which goes towards a rabies vaccination, a microchip, and the city/county registration. We also have the Family-Fit Program, a one-week trial period, to ensure he will be a good addition to your family and home. For information, call 257-3100, or visit Kerr County Animal Services at 3600 Loop 534.
Spirit
Spirit (right) is a male, black, short-haired cat. He is approximately 1 year old and weighs about 12 pounds. Spirit is a big love bug that adores getting all the attention that he can. Unfortunately, he is not adjusting well to the shelter environment which is making it hard for him to find a new forever home. If you are interested in bringing a new furball into your family, please give Spirit a chance and look past his hesitant and timid demeanor. His adoption fee is $50, which goes towards a rabies vaccination, a microchip, and the city/county registration. We also have the Family-Fit Program, a one-week trial period, to ensure he will be a good addition to your family and home. For information, call 257-3100, or visit Kerr County Animal Services at 3600 Loop 534.
